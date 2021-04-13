Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $230.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

