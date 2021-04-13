Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

