Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $11,546,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $177.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $179.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

