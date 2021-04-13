Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,603 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

CL stock opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.