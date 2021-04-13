Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,086,177.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,672,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,206,132.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,502 shares of company stock valued at $697,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $23,409,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 473,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after purchasing an additional 269,380 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 236,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

