Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.10.

CMC stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

