COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 6,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 162,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

