CONTRACOIN Trading 21.4% Lower This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $22,920.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,780 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

