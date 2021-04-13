Cordasco Financial Network Buys 120 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Facebook were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $311.68. The stock had a trading volume of 273,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,613,586. The company has a market cap of $887.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.83. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,414,381 shares of company stock worth $388,290,166. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

