Cordasco Financial Network Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $231.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.87. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,327,910. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

