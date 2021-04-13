Cordasco Financial Network Has $362,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 214,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,647,093. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

