Cordasco Financial Network Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $246.51. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,894. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $156.22 and a 52-week high of $246.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.35.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

