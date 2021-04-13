Cordasco Financial Network Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

