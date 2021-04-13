Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.