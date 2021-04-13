Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$10.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as high as C$6.53 and last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 958686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -8.00%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

