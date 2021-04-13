CoTrader (COT) One Day Volume Hits $586,668.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 53.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $11.88 million and $586,668.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoTrader has traded up 83.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00019758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00625441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00038286 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

