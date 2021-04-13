Courier Capital LLC Buys 201 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.81. 17,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,150. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $179.33. The firm has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

