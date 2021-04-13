Courier Capital LLC Buys 917 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,203. The company has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

