Courier Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 226,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,195,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

