Courier Capital LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,660,418. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $244.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

