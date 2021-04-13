Courier Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $220.02. 508,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,015,316. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.