Courier Capital LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.74. The company had a trading volume of 92,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880,912. The firm has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.