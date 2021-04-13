Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 3,633.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Covestro has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COVTY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

