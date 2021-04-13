Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0030

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $136,725.54 and approximately $56.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,047.98 or 0.99873177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00037859 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.00466943 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.00313681 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.52 or 0.00740597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00130019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003980 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.