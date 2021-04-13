Credit Suisse AG Has $338,000 Stock Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of INCO opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

