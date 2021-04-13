Credit Suisse AG Makes New $345,000 Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 275,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 80,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.28 million, a PE ratio of -139.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

