Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of ShotSpotter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 193,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSTI. Northland Securities raised their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $384.50 million, a P/E ratio of 143.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

