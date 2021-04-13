Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Heritage Insurance worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

NYSE:HRTG opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $298.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.