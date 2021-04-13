Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,277 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $48.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

