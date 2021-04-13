Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of TGS opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

