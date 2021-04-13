Critical Contrast: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) & Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $848.30 million 0.48 $70.10 million $1.20 18.88 Sasol $10.61 billion 0.86 -$5.87 billion $0.82 17.59

Hess Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sasol. Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.11% 1.65% 1.56% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hess Midstream and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sasol 1 1 1 0 2.00

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Sasol has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.38%. Given Hess Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Sasol.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Sasol on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

