CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 6.6%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $217.97 and last traded at $217.54. Approximately 145,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,133,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.99.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.84.

The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average of $183.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

