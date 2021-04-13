Crust Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39.99 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Crust has traded 89.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $230.45 million and $39.99 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $141.89 or 0.00225621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001051 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.