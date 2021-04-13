Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.40). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta bought 2,720 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,130.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 101,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

