Cullen/Frost Bankers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,392 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,283% compared to the typical volume of 173 call options.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,385. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

