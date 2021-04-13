Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,898,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CTYX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 1,008,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Curative Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing.

