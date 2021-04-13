CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Up 225.9% in March

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 225.9% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:UAN traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. 1,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

