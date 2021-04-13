CWV Chain (CWV) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $21,214.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00067166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00260442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.00675226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,913.00 or 1.00046762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.93 or 0.00912679 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00020003 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

