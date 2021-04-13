CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $146.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,999.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $54,980,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

