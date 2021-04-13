Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. 50,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.89. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

