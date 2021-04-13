Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €86.00 by Independent Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €86.00 ($101.18) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.35 ($86.30).

Daimler stock traded up €1.06 ($1.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €75.97 ($89.38). The company had a trading volume of 3,646,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €76.85 ($90.41). The company’s fifty day moving average is €71.76 and its 200-day moving average is €59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

