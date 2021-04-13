Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.11% of Artesian Resources worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 140,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $376.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.2571 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

In related news, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $32,043.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $656,639. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

