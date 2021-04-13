Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 15,997 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hanger in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanger stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market cap of $917.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HNGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

