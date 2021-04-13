Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 18,826 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,826 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

ALEX opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 861.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.