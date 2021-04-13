Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 50,299 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,299 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.12% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

HT opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $414.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

