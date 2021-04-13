Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Takes Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $820.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

