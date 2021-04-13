Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

NYSE DHR opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.38. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $143.01 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

