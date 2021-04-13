DAOBet Price Hits $0.0086 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $3,771.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,947.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.90 or 0.01156357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.36 or 0.00440622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00064758 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001933 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

