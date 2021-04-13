DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $30,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of DaVita by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

