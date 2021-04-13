Decentral Games (DG) Hits One Day Volume of $1.52 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $87.95 million and $1.52 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $427.44 or 0.00676023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00261800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00684875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,950.41 or 0.99559819 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.08 or 0.00869982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,749 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

